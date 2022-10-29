Aniston Was the First One Who Decided to Leave the Show

While the entire cast was “ready to be done” with Friends by the time the 10th season rolled around, it was Aniston who was the first to ask to leave. “Jennifer Aniston had decided that she didn’t want to do the show anymore, and as we all made decisions as a group, that meant we all had to stop,” Perry recalled. “Even though it had been the greatest job in the world, the stories of Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe had all pretty much played out by 2004. It was not lost on me that Chandler had grown up way faster than I had. As a result, mostly by Jenny’s design, ten was a shortened season.”