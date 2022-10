But He Almost Didn’t Get the Role

Despite knowing he’d be perfect for the role of Chandler, the Go On alum almost didn’t even get the chance to audition because he had already been cast in the pilot of L.A.X. 2194. “I was Chandler. But I was also Blaine in L.A.X. 2194. F–k me, is everyone kidding? Am I the least lucky person on the planet?” Perry explained.