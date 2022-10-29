He Knew He Was Perfect For Chandler Even Before the Audition

It was easy for Perry to add some of his own personality into the character of Chandler from the very first time he read the Friends pilot, which was originally titled Friends Like Us. “When I read the script for Friends Like Us it was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life,” he explained. “One character in particular stood out to me: it wasn’t that I thought I could play ‘Chandler,’ I was Chandler.”

The Whole Nine Yards star added that many of his Hollywood friends also noted the similarities between him and Chandler, even going so far as to ask him to help them rehearse for the audition. “I ended up knowing the script for Friends Like Us pretty much off by heart because I’d practiced it so much with my pals—in fact, there were times I just acted Chandler out for them and told them to copy what I’d done, so sure was I that it was the right way to play him.”

After months of begging his agent to get him the chance to meet with the show’s creators, he finally got the chance to audition — and completely nailed his audition. “I read as Chandler for [creator Marta Kauffman], and I broke all the rules — for a start, I didn’t carry any pages of the script (you’re supposed to carry the script with you when you read, because that way, you’re acknowledging to the writers that it’s just a work in progress),” he wrote. “But I knew the script so well by this point. Of course, I nailed it.”