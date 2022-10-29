His Costars Supported Him When His Addiction Took Over

When his addictions began affecting his work, the Friends cast rallied around Perry to support him. “In nature, when a penguin is injured, the other penguins group around it and prop it up until it’s better. This is what my costars on Friends did for me,” he said, explaining that he’d frequently use the spin bike that Aniston and Cox had installed on set to power through his hangovers.

“But still, the addiction ravaged me,” the Studio 60 On the Sunset Strip alum continued. “One time, in a scene in the coffeehouse when I’m dressed in a suit, I fell asleep right there on the couch, and disaster was averted only when Matt LeBlanc nudged me awake right before my line; no one noticed, but I knew how close I’d come.”