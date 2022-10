Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

Though Perry “never” came to work intoxicated, the Cake actress eventually confronted him about his drinking in between filming. “‘I know you’re drinking,’ she said. … I was confused. ‘How can you tell?’ I said. I never worked drunk,” he wrote. “‘We can smell it,” she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.”