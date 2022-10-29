Perry Can Track Where He Was in His Addiction While Rewatching ‘Friends’

“If you watch season three of Friends, I hope you’ll be horrified at how thin I am by the end of the season (opioids f–k with your appetite, plus they make you vomit constantly),” Perry wrote, noting that it’s easy to track the stages of his addictions based on his appearance throughout the series. “In the final episode, you’ll see that I’m wearing a white shirt, and tan slacks, and both look at least three sizes too big for me. … My weight varied between 128 pounds and 225 pounds during the years of Friends.)”

He continued: “You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season—when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”