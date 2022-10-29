Perry Was Only Sober For 1 Season of ‘Friends’

After checking into rehab twice during his time working on the hit sitcom — once in 1997 and again in 2001 — Perry was able to stay “completely sober” for the entirety of season 9. “Friends was a juggernaut, too, and I didn’t have to worry about f–king that up — I was clean, and I was about to have my season, the one where everyone was talking about Chandler,” he wrote, adding that it was “the only year I was completely sober for a Friends season.”