A Botched Sober House Proposal

Perry recalled hitting on a counselor named Catherine at a sober house, whom he described as “a beautiful blond woman to whom I had apparently proposed upon my arrival, so she probably wasn’t my biggest fan.” He clarified that he was “not kidding” about getting down on one knee, writing, “I had been so out of it when we’d arrived that I’d asked her to marry me, and then promptly fell down a flight of stairs.”