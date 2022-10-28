Chandler Married Monica Amid Matthew’s Rehab Stint

While filming season 7 of Friends, which aired in 2001, Perry found himself back at rehab. He remembered that after three weeks in the facility he called the show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane to tell them he was “sober and could return” to filming.

“’When are you coming back?’ they said. ‘We need you to come back. It’s going to be very work intensive. We have to start in two weeks, or we won’t be able to do it.’ But I was still very sick,” Perry recalled, noting his dad came to the rescue. “My father had overheard the tenor of the conversation and called Marta and David back. ‘I will pull him off your television show,’ Dad said, ‘if you continue to act this way around him.’”

After another two weeks, the TV star was back on the Friends set. “When I arrived, Jen Aniston said, ‘I’ve been mad at you.’ ‘Honey,’ I said, ‘if you knew what I’d been through, you would not be mad at me.’ With that we hugged, and I got the work done,” Perry detailed. “I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center — at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show — in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician.”