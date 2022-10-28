He Fell Into a Coma and His Colon Exploded

“The first thing that happened when I lapsed into a coma was that I aspirated into my breathing tube, vomiting ten days’ worth of toxic s–t directly into my lungs. My lungs didn’t like that very much — enter instant pneumonia — and that is when my colon exploded,” the Numb actor wrote of one of his scariest hospital visits. “Let me repeat for those in the back: my colon exploded! I’ve been accused of being full of s–t before, but this time I really was.”

Following surgery, Perry’s loved ones were told that he was not “out of the woods yet” and things could get worse. “My family and friends were told that the only thing that could keep me alive short-term was an ECMO machine (ECMO stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation). The ECMO move is often called a Hail Mary — for a start, four patients that week at UCLA had been put on ECMO, and they all died,” he explained, noting that after being hooked up to the machine for “several hours” he was transferred to UCLA for further treatment.

“I’m told that during my coma I was never left alone, not once — there was always a member of my family or a friend in the room with me. They held candlelight vigils; did prayer circles. Love was all around me. Eventually, my eyes magically opened,” he continued. “The first thing I saw was my mother. ‘What’s going on?’ I managed to croak. ‘Where the hell am I?’ The last thing I remembered was being in a car with Erin. ‘Your colon exploded,’ Mom said. With that information, I did what any comic actor might do: I rolled my eyes and went back to sleep.”