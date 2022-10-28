He Wonders Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry asked in his book while talking about the death of Phoenix, who was a mutual friend of the Friends alum and Reeves.

The author later took a jab at the Speed star when reflecting on the death of Chris Farley, who passed away in December 1997. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” Perry wrote. “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

The Mr. Sunshine alum later issued an apology to Reeves, telling People in October, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”