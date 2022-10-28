His Bond With Jennifer Aniston

“Jennifer and I had met through mutual acquaintances about three years earlier. I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued, too — maybe it was going to be something. Back then I got two jobs in one day — one was Haywire, an America’s Funniest Home Videos–type show, and the other was a sitcom,” Perry said of his Friends costar. “So I called Jennifer and I said, ‘You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to!’ Bad idea — I could feel ice forming through the phone. Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way … and I only compounded the error by then asking her out. She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!’”

He continued: “Now, a few years later, ironically we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

During their time on the NBC sitcom, Perry recalled Aniston learning that he was drinking and proceeded to call him out. “To be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating. And I was confused. ‘How can you tell?’ I said. I never worked drunk. ‘I’ve been trying to hide it,’” he wrote, detailing the encounter. “’We can smell it,’ she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer. ‘I know I’m drinking too much,’ I said, ‘but I don’t exactly know what to do about it.’”

Perry eventually brought a sober companion to set, but admitted “it wasn’t really helping.” Things came to a head when he took medication after being drunk the night before and did a run through with the cast not realizing how wasted he was.

“I didn’t know that I was wasted, but I was slurring. Folks couldn’t understand a word that came out of my mouth. But I had no idea. Once again, I went back to my dressing room and everybody from the show was there,” he explained. “’What are you going to do, Matty?’ they said. ‘It’s medication, I’ll fix it. I’m sorry.’ I didn’t drink that night and the next day I showed up to work, but I was on thin ice. I called my manager. ‘Yeah,’ he said, ‘They’re onto you.’”