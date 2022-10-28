His Many Brushes With Death

The Whole Nine Yards star was involved in a jet ski accident while filming a movie in 1997. “When I got back to shore, I knew I was hurt. That night, there was a big scene to shoot — the birth-of-the-baby scene, the key moment — and I had to be right for it. But everything was hurting; I had especially f–ked up my neck,” he remembered. “The crew knew I was struggling, so they called a doctor, who came by my trailer and handed me a single pill in a plastic package. ‘Take this when you’re done,’ the doctor said. ‘Everything will be fine.’ I stashed that pill in my pocket, and I swear to God I think if I’d never taken it, none of the next three decades would have gone the way they did. Who knows? I just know it was really bad.”

Perry explained that once he swallowed the pill, he felt calm and shortly after was hooked on that feeling. “As the pill kicked in, something clicked in me. And it’s been that click I’ve been chasing the rest of my life. … I couldn’t believe how good I felt; I was in complete and pure euphoria. The pill had replaced the blood in my body with warm honey,” he added. “I was on top of the world. It was the greatest feeling I’d ever had. Nothing could ever go wrong. As I drove that red Mustang convertible to my rented house in Vegas, I remember thinking, If this doesn’t kill me, I’m doing this again. … My first move when I got home that morning was to get in touch with that doctor and tell him that the pill had worked for the pain (I decided to leave that God part out). I went to sleep, and when I woke up, forty more of those pills had been delivered to my house. Eureka!”

The Fools Rush In star confessed: “A year and a half later, I was taking fifty-five of those pills a day. I weighed 128 pounds when I checked into Hazelden rehab in Minnesota, my life in ruins.”

The Don’t Look Up actor later detailed how his heart stop during one of his stints at rehab following a mishap in the operating room. “At some point, the rehab geniuses decided that to help my stomach ‘pain,’ they’d put some kind of weird medical device in my back, but they’d need to do surgery to insert it. So I stayed up all night, taking 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone ahead of the next day’s surgery,” he revealed. “In the operating room they gave me propofol, you know, the drug that killed Michael Jackson. … I was given the shot at 11:00 a.m. I woke up eleven hours later in a different hospital. Apparently, the propofol had stopped my heart. For five minutes. It wasn’t a heart attack — I didn’t flatline — but nothing had been beating.”