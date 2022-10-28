His ‘Strange Relationship’ With Barbiturates Goes Back to Being a Baby

“I came out screaming, and I didn’t stop screaming. For weeks. I was a colicky kid — my stomach was a problem from the very start,” he explained of his early childhood. “My parents were being driven crazy by the amount I was crying. Crazy? Concerned, so they hauled me off to a doctor.”

Perry revealed that the doctors suggested he be given barbiturates to stop the crying. “It wasn’t that rare in the 1960s to slip the parents of a colicky child a major barbiturate. Some older doctors swore by it — and by it, I mean, prescribing a major barbiturate for a child that’s barely born who won’t stop crying,’” he wrote.

He was later told by his family that when he was less than two months old he was given phenobarbital, which would help him sleep. “There are baby pictures of me where you can tell I’m just completely f–king zonked, nodding like an addict at the age of seven weeks. Which is oddly appropriate for a kid born the day after Woodstock ended, I guess,” Perry continued.

The Serving Sara actor added: “Ironically, barbiturates and I have had a very strange relationship over the years. … Barbiturates calm you down as you try to get whatever other s–t is in your body out; and hey, I started taking one at thirty days old, so as an adult I just picked up where I’d left off. When I’m at a detox, I’m very needy and uncomfortable — I’m sorry to say I’m the worst patient in the world.”