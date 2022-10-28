His Whirlwind Romance With Julia Roberts

Perry started up his ‘90s romance with Roberts by sending her flowers — but he was nervous from the very beginning. “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,” he wrote of the romantic gesture.

The duo proceeded to court one another through daily faxes for three months. “I sent her poems, asked her to name the triple crown line on the Los Angeles Kings, that kind of thing. And it wasn’t like we weren’t both busy — I was shooting the most popular show on the planet, and she was shooting a Woody Allen movie, Everyone Says I Love You, in France,” he remembered. “But three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive. I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived.”

The pair eventually met in person when the Pretty Woman star showed up at his door in Los Angeles. “She asked me how I was doing. ‘I’m feeling like the luckiest man in the word. How are you doing?’ ‘You should probably invite me in now.’ I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began,” Perry gushed. “We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode. … We’d filmed Julia’s part of the double episode a few days after New Year’s — January 6 to 8. … Our kiss on the couch was so real people thought it was real.”

The relationship, however, ended in 1996 when Perry broke up with Roberts. “I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face,” he said of the moment.