How Carrie Fisher’s Half Sister Tricia Helped Him Overcome ‘Impotence’

“Back in Ottawa, before I’d left, a girl had tried to have sex with me, but I was so nervous that I drank six beers beforehand and couldn’t perform. By then I’d been drinking for a few years,” Perry explained of his sex life as a teen. “I failed to make the correlation between the booze and my private parts not working. And no one could know about this — no one. So, I was walking around the planet thinking sex was something for other people.”

When the Go On producer started dating Tricia Fisher, the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, he had been carrying “impotence around with me like a great ugly secret, like I carried around everything else.”

He recalled being ready to sleep with Tricia, but he was worried he couldn’t perform. “Nothing worked; nothing. Horrified yet again, I forsook the loving arms of Tricia Fisher and padded my slim, naked body over to a chair in the apartment,” he wrote. “I sat there, soft, and sad, my two hands cupped over my lap like a nun’s during Vespers, doing my best to cover my embarrassment and maybe a tear or two.”

Tricia, however, didn’t give up on her man and eventually helped Perry overcome his bedroom problems. “She walked over to me, took my hand, led me back to bed, laid me down, and sure enough … sheer glory, for two whole minutes!” Perry recalled. “That night, by the dint of a miraculous universe and the ministrations of a beautiful young woman who deserved better, I finally first misplaced my virginity then lost it altogether, and impotence has not been part of my vocabulary since, just as she promised it wouldn’t be. Everything about me — at least physically — works just fine.”

The Emmy nominee later noted that he and Tricia dated again “while Friends was at its peak” but it didn’t work out. “She didn’t abandon me, but old fears crept up, and I ended the relationship,” he revealed.