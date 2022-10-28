How He Got Hooked on OxyContin — But Never Heroin

Perry had to undergo surgery following the explosion of his bowel. While he was waiting for a second surgery, he turned to OxyContin to numb the pain — and his demons. “I told everyone I was in pain so I could get OxyContin. Pretty soon the 80 milligrams a day of OxyContin I had conned them into giving me wasn’t working anymore, and I needed more,” he recalled. “When I asked the doctors for more, they said no; when I called a drug dealer, he said yes.”

The Whole Ten Yards actor remembered trying to make it down 40 floors from his penthouse to score without being spotted — but he failed time and time again. The desire to get high led to another rehab stay, this time while wearing a colostomy bag until he could have surgery. “What this meant was that I had to go to a rehab in New York, quit OxyContin, and quit smoking, simultaneously, and I was scared,” he wrote, noting how much he hated the treatment facility.

Perry later opened up about why he never got hooked on heroin, instead staying loyal to OxyContin for years. “I would have loved heroin — it was my opiate addiction on steroids. I’ve often said that taking OxyContin is like replacing your blood with warm honey. But with heroin, I would imagine, you are the honey,” he revealed. “I loved the feeling of opiates, but something about the word ‘heroin’ always scared me. And it is because of that fear that I am still alive today.”

The star concluded: “There are two kinds of drug addicts, the ones who want to go up, and the ones who want to go down. I could never understand the coke guys — why would anyone want to feel more present, more busy? I was a downer guy, I wanted to melt into my couch and feel wonderful while watching movies over and over again. I was a quiet addict, not the bull-in-a-china-shop kind.”