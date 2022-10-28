How His 1st Drink Inspired His Iconic ‘Friends’ Line

“I had my first drink when I was fourteen. I held off as long as I could. At this point I was hanging out a lot with two brothers, Chris and Brian Murray,” he recalled of his introduction to alcohol. “Somehow, since third grade we’d developed a way of talking that went, ‘Could it be any hotter?’ or ‘Could the teacher be any meaner?’ or ‘Could we be more in detention?’ — a cadence you might recognize if you’re a fan of Friends, or if you’ve noticed how America has been talking for the past couple of decades or so.”

Perry remembered that the alcohol was “gone” after about fifteen minutes. “I was lying back in the grass and the mud, looking at the moon, surrounded by fresh Murray puke, and I realized that for the first time in my life, nothing bothered me. The world made sense; it wasn’t bent and crazy. I was complete, at peace. I had never been happier than in that moment,” he wrote. “This is the answer, I thought; this is what I’ve been missing. This must be how normal people feel all the time. I don’t have any problems. It is all gone. I don’t need attention. I am taken care of, I am fine.”