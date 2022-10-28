How His Addiction Seeped Into His ‘Friends’ Career

“My Vicodin habit had now kicked in badly. If you watch season three of Friends, I hope you’ll be horrified at how thin I am by the end of the season (opioids f–k with your appetite, plus they make you vomit constantly). In the final episode, you’ll see that I’m wearing a white shirt, and tan slacks, and both look at least three sizes too big for me,” the producer revealed, noting that his jet ski accident kicked off his addiction. “You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills. By the end of season 3, I was spending most of my time figuring out how to get 55 Vicodin a day — I had to have 55 every day, otherwise I’d get so sick. It was a full-time job: making calls, seeing doctors, faking migraines, finding crooked nurses who would give me what I needed.”

While his costars tried to help him, the cracks were visible on set. “The addiction ravaged me — one time, in a scene in the coffeehouse when I’m dressed in a suit, I fell asleep right there on the couch, and disaster was averted only when Matt LeBlanc nudged me awake right before my line; no one noticed, but I knew how close I’d come,” he recalled.

Perry revealed that he was high on Dilaudid for 30 days for pancreatitis, which is when he signed his contracts for seasons 6 and 7 of the NBC series. It wasn’t until season 9, that the actor was completely sober.

“In L.A., I was also working to help other alcoholics get sober — sponsoring people, answering calls whenever needed, imparting advice,” he wrote. “Friends was a juggernaut, too, and I didn’t have to worry about f–king that up — I was clean, and I was about to have my season, the one where everyone was talking about Chandler. (Nine was the only year I was completely sober for a Friends season.).”