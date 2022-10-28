Inside His Complex Relationship With His Father — Who Left During His Childhood

“I’m told, my father took me out of my car seat, handed me into my grandfather’s arms, and, with that, he quietly abandoned me and my mother. Then, Mom finally got out of our car, too, and me, my mom, and my grandfather stood listening to the waters hurtle over the Falls and roar into the Niagara Gorge and watched as my father sped away, forever,” Perry said of the moment his dad abandoned his family. “My father sped away, to God knows where. He didn’t come back from work that first day, nor the second. I was hoping he’d be home after three days, then maybe a week, then maybe a month, but after about six weeks I stopped hoping. I was too young to understand where California was, or what it meant to ‘go follow his dream of being an actor’ — what the f–k is an actor? And where the f–k is my dad?”

The Deadly Relations actor’s father eventually became the face of Old Spice in the ‘80s, but he was still MIA in Perry’s life. “I saw his face more often on TV or in magazines than I did in reality. (Perhaps that’s why I became an actor.),” he wrote.

Perry later revealed that his dad was “also a drinker” when he was growing up. “Dad taught me many good things, too. But he certainly taught me how to drink,” the Three to Tango star explained. “It’s still no accident that my drink of choice was a double vodka tonic, and my thought every time was, ‘This is the best thing that happened to me all day,’” he added, referring to the phrase his dad said after taking his first sip on the couch after work.

Years later, his father took a “meaningful walk” and decided to quit drinking, Perry told his readers, noting it was not that easy for him to do the same. While the father-son duo had many ups and downs, the Kennedys After Camelot alum highlighted some of their good times in his book. “My dad has saved my life multiple times, too. When he helped me get to Marina del Rey (after Jamie Tarses had told me I was disappearing before her very eyes),” he wrote. “I was deathly afraid that I would never have fun again for the rest of my life.”