Inside His Failed Engagement and Proposal

Perry seemingly touched upon his failed engagement to Molly Hurwitz in the memoir. The New England native proposed to in November 2020 but called it quits six months later. “I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me. I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid,” the actor wrote, hinting at his and Hurwitz’s romance. “I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing. Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee. And she knew it, too. And she said yes.”

He revealed that he called off the engagement amid his journey back to being sober. “Back in L.A. one more time, trying to sober up, I think, ‘Wait . . . how did I get engaged? There are dogs living in my house. How did this happen?” Perry continued. “I had asked her parents, begged for her hand while high, and put up with the dogs. That’s how scared I was of being abandoned.”

During another section of the book, Perry seemingly revealed that he almost proposed to ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, although he didn’t give her name. “The two years of ‘friends with benefits’ had morphed into love. This was one of the most ‘normal’ periods of my life. True, occasionally I’d have little slips, taking maybe two OxyContin, from which I’d then have to detox for six days,” he wrote of the romance. “But the relationship had deepened to the point where there was now a question, I urgently needed to ask her. One day, I said, ‘I think we should stop kidding ourselves. We love each other,’ and she didn’t disagree. I did love her, very much.”

The Home Free alum noted that the couple had “intimacy issues” amid their focus on their respective careers. “My fear of her leaving was still deeply in place, too, and who knows, perhaps she was scared of me leaving her. Nevertheless, the moment came. For Christmas, I’d paid a huge amount of money for an artist to paint the two of us,” he recalled. “I loved this woman, and I wanted her to know it. My plan was to give her the painting and then ask the question. You know the one; I don’t need to tell you how it goes, especially because … well, I never asked it.”

Perry revealed that he did give her the gift but couldn’t muster up the courage to get down on one knee. “All my fears reared up like a snake, the snake I feared was coming to get me the year before I’d met her, the time when I’d seen God but managed to learn not enough from him. I immediately went into Chandler f–king Bing mode. ‘Hey, hey, hey!’ I said, to her consternation, ‘Look at this!’ bringing that f–king Chandler cadence back one last time,” he confessed. “I had missed the moment. Maybe she’d been expecting it, who knows. I’d been seconds away; seconds, and a lifetime. I often think if I’d asked, now we’d have two kids and a house with no view, who knows — I wouldn’t need the view, because I’d have her to look at; the kids, too. Instead, I’m some schmuck who’s alone in his house at 53, looking down at an unquiet ocean.”