The Heartbreak of Losing River Phoenix

“The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix,” the Massachusetts native explained of the late actor. “This movie was my first job, and I’m acutely aware it would be a better story if the movie was a huge hit, but all that really matters is that I learned how to make a film, and I got to know River, who personified beauty in every way.”

Perry remembered Phoenix as a man who “made you feel too comfortable to even be jealous of him.” The actors met shortly after Stand by Me came out, which was one of Phoenix’s biggest hits before his death in 1993 at age 23.

“It was in Chicago, and on this movie, and with River Phoenix, that I fell deeply in love with acting — and the cherry on top of this deeply magical time was that River and I became firm friends,” he continued. “He and I drank beer and shot pool on North Rush Street (The Color of Money had just come out, and pool was the thing to do). We had a per diem; we flirted with girls, though that’s as far as it went for me because, well, you know.”

The 17 Again actor reflected on his time with the Running on Empty star, writing, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. … River was a better actor than me; I was funnier.”

Perry later revealed: “I would sob again seven years later on Halloween 1993, when River died in front of the Viper Room in West Hollywood. (I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news.) After his passing, his mom wrote, in reference to drug use, ‘The spirits of [River’s] generation are being worn down,’ and by then, I was drinking every night.”