Why Cameron Diaz Punched Him in the Face on a Date

“Years ago, right after she quit seeing Justin Timberlake, I got set up on a date with Cameron Diaz … The date was at a dinner party with a bunch of other people, but upon seeing me, Cameron got almost instantly stoned — it was clear that she wasn’t interested in me at all,” Perry told readers about the Mask actress. “But the party went on nevertheless, and at one point we were all playing a game — Pictionary, I think. As she was drawing, I said something witty to Cameron, to which she said, ‘Oh, come on!’ and proceeded to punch me in the shoulder. Or, at least, that’s what she meant to do.”

The Boys Will Be Boys alum continued: “But she missed and, instead, punched me smack in the side of my face. ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’ I said, realizing I’d just been punched in the face by Cameron Diaz and my big arms hadn’t helped at all.”