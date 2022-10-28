Why He Fell ‘Madly in Love’ With Valerie Bertinelli

“I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage and truly getting off on two of the funniest guys on the planet adoring her and heaping their attention on her,” Perry claimed of his Sydney costar. “But for me, being on Sydney and playing the fool with Valerie was more than just fun — it was serious s–t. I was having to hide my love for her as we worked (this wouldn’t be the last time this happened), which was desperately difficult. My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.”

The actor noted that his “feelings for Valerie were real,” revealing that he was “completely captivated” by her. He recalled harboring “elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me.”

Perry later alleged that one night when Van Halen was “passed out” at his and Bertinelli’s home, the She’s Out of Control star made his move. “Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did,” he wrote of the moment. “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

The following day, however, things went back to normal, according to Perry. “Valerie made no mention of what had happened and was behaving — as she should have been — like this was just a normal day. I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated,” he wrote.