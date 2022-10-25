Julia Roberts

The Go On alum and the Ticket to Paradise star dated for several months from1995 to 1996 after Roberts was asked to appear on Friends during the post-Super Bowl episode.

“Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line.”

While the Georgia native made Perry woo her – through roses and an essay on quantum mechanics — Roberts went on to make an appearance on the comedy and the pair dated for two months before Perry ended the romance due to his “own insecurities.”