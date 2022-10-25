Yasmine Bleeth

After Chandler Bing expressed having a crush on the Baywatch star during an episode of Friends, Perry and Bleeth sparked a romance in late 1996.

While the duo’s relationship was short-lived, Perry’s character would continue to make affectionate references to Bleeth on the comedy series throughout the years.

“That’s Yasmine Bleeth. She’s a completely different kind of chick. I love you both, but in very different ways,” Chandler tells his pet chick while the duo watch the actress on TV during a season 3 episode.