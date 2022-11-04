Breaking Down Keanu Reeves and Matthew Perry’s History Through the Years

What Mutual Friends Did Keanu and Matthew Perry Have?

The Mr. Sunshine alum collaborated with Reeves’ longtime pal River Phoenix on his first movie titled A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. While filming the 1988 film, Perry and Phoenix took their onscreen friendship off screen.

Five years later, the musician passed away at age 23 following an overdose. “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir. “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”