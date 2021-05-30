Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline

2021

After being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast of Friends reunited for the first time on screen in 17 years.

“He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,” Ben Winston, who directed the Friends: The Reunion, said of those commenting on Perry’s appearance during the HBO Max special. “I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”