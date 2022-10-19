2022

Ahead of the November release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the Odd Couple alum opened up about his near-death experience after his colon burst from opioid overuse when he was 49.

“The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” Perry told PEOPLE in October. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

The actor added that his past health scares, including the scars from his 14 stomach surgeries, serve as reminders to stay sober.

“My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'” he told the outlet. “And a little window opened, and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore.”