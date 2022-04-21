What She’s Looking for in a Husband

“I’m looking for someone that knows what they want, and doesn’t just say they know what they want,” she said. “They’re very ambitious. Someone that wants the same things I want. … I know the right questions to ask, you know? I know not to just fall in love with somebody right away that says, ‘Oh, you’re pretty, you know, and I want to take you on a date.’ And that’s kind of the mistake I made before. I feel like I was just so ready for love that I would take anything at that point. And now I found myself — I’ve done a lot of, like, help. I’ve been through therapy, a lot of things like that. And I just know my worth and myself now. Because at first, I feel like I was kind of going down, like, to make this person happy rather than meeting or making each other grow.”