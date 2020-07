He Has Always Been a Fan of Lovato

The Path actor appeared to be a superfan of Lovato nearly a decade before they got together. In May, she shared a tweet Ehrich posted in December 2011 where he professed his love for her. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant,” he previously tweeted. Lovato responded, “@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation.”