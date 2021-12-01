Doing Good

Meadow’s first Instagram post was a dedication to her late dad on his 42nd birthday. It was also the official announcement of the Paul Walker Foundation.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote in September 2015. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others.”