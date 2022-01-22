Edward Norton

“I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time,” the late musician’s Fight Club costar shared via Twitter on Friday. “It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times.”