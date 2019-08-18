Ashima Shiraishi

Age: 18

Sport: Climbing

Hype Song: Kanye West’s “All of the Lights”

Climbing might not be the first sport you’d expect a New York City girl to get into, but Shiraishi tells Us that at age 6, “I started just playing around on the rocks in Central Park, and then it became an obsession. I started traveling for it and competing and now I’m here.” A two-time winner of the U.S. National Championships, she says that before every climb, her dad reminds her to have “a strong and quiet soul.”