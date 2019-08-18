Carissa Moore

Age: 26

Sport: Surfing

Pump-Up Music: Anything by Kacey Musgraves!

Life’s a beach when you’re a surfer and so is training for the Olympics! “The best way to practice is to be out in the water. It’s a lot of fun, so it doesn’t feel like training,” the Hawaii native, who started surfing at age 5, tells Us. In her spare time, Moore hikes and does yoga with her husband, Luke, and runs an organization called Moore Aloha, which uses surfing as a platform to bring girls together and “think outside of themselves.”