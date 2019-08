Age: 31

Sport: Wrestling

Go-To Movie With His Kids: Moana

Olympics vet Burroughs won gold under the most difficult of circumstances: “My wife was pregnant during my Olympic Games journey in 2016,” he tells Us. “She’d be making waffles with maple syrup at midnight while I’m starving and getting ready for weigh-ins.” This year, the dad of two toddlers is laser-focused on making the team: “It’s still a year away, but just thinking about it now, it gives me chills, man.”