Tom Schaar

Age: 19

Sport: Skateboarding

Hype Song: “A$AP Forever” by A$AP Rocky

The best advice Schaar ever got was, “You’ll have a million more contests to do, so if you mess up at one, it’s not going to matter that much.” The shrug-it-off philosophy worked, because at 14 Schaar became the youngest-ever Big Air gold medalist at the X Games and the first person to ever land a 1080 in competition! Of course, the Olympics are slightly higher stakes, but Schaar doesn’t seem particularly intimidated. He recently binged Stranger Things in a day!