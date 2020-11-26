Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

A Messy Halloween

Fox made it clear she wasn’t happy when Green posted a Halloween snap with their youngest son, Journey, in November 2020 via Instagram.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” the actress commented on his photo. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

Fox went on to sarcastically congratulate Green for having their kids “half of the time.” She wrote, “Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green subsequently deleted the photo and re-uploaded the picture without Journey in the corner. Marcil, meanwhile, seemingly sided with Fox, captioning a photo, “#ImWithYouSister.”