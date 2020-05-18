Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Drama With Vanessa

Green and Fox made headlines in November 2018 after his ex Vanessa Marcil alleged the pair haven’t seen his eldest son, Kassius, in five years. The former General Hospital star also claimed Kassius, whom she shares with Green, has “never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000,” Marcil wrote on Instagram at the time. “I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.”