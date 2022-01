‘Grateful for Sharna’

In July 2021, Green shared an Instagram photo of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess with the caption, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.” Fox replied to the snap in the comments, writing, “Grateful for Sharna.” The DWTS pro, who went Instagram official with Green in January 2021, reacted to Fox’s comment with two white heart emojis.