Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Legally Separated

Us confirmed in February 2022 that the exes finalized their divorce more than one year after calling it quits. A judge signed off on the former spouses’ divorce settlement on February 8.

“Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, confirming there was no prenup between the pair.

According to TMZ, the duo agreed to joint physical and financial support of their three sons. Fox’s maiden name was also restored, per court documents.