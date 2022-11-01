Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Keeping the Peace

In October 2022, Green opened up about making sure that both he and Fox get to spend the holidays with their sons. “We coparent really well together,” he told E! News at the time. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve. But we’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane.”

Green continued: “When we do get time, we cherish it. It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”