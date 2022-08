Steamy Skims Campaign

Fox joined Kardashian for a September 2021 Skims campaign, posing in her underwear with the reality star as they fed each other cherries.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” the New Girl alum said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”