August 2021

The musician announced that he is teaming with Fox once again for the upcoming stoner comedy Good Mourning With a U, which will also be his directorial debut. Kelly and longtime friend MOD SUN cowrote and will coproduce the film, according to a press release. Kelly, MOD SUN and Fox will costar in the movie alongside Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson. Pete Davidson is set to make a special appearance.