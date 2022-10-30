August 2022

Despite breakup speculation, a source exclusively told Us that Kelly and Fox were “in the midst of wedding planning” and everything was “just fine between them.”

The insider added: “MGK is on tour for the next few months, so he’s really focused on that. Megan is by his side when she can be and when she’s not, they’re constantly communicating over the phone. She’s with her kids a lot of the time, which people don’t always see since she keeps them out of the public eye. … They are spiritually connected and have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.”