August 2022

Kelly referred to Fox as his “wife” while speaking to fans at a concert in Cleveland in August 2022. “I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight,” he said at the time. “She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f–king performance of their life.'”