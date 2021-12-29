December 2021

The Last Son star admitted that his love was the “only reason” he signed onto Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“We were filming a movie, which ironically the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie,’” he revealed on the Drew Barrymore Show on December 10. “I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch. Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’ I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost.’”

After Fox told him, “Well, let’s find you,” the musician knew he was lovestruck, telling host Drew Barrymore, “Killed me. She was cupid.”