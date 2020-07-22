Love Lives

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple

By
Megan Fox Talks Machine Gun Kellys Future Wife and Kids With Astrologer
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock; LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock
10
10 / 10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

July 2020

Fox referred to Kelly as her “twin flame” in a conversation with astrologer Susan Miller on an episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. “The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she recalled. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Back to top