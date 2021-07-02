July 2021

Fox reflected on her first impression of Kelly in a profile for The Washington Post. The pair only worked together for two days on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but she knew his name and that he “was a tall, blond tattooed rapper.” However, she did not see their “magical” connection coming.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like … ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” she said, adding that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”