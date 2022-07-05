June 2022

In his Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, Kelly revealed that he contemplated suicide two years prior — and called Fox during his darkest moment. “I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her,” he recalled in the film. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent.”

After the incident, Kelly’s daughter, Casie, and Fox teamed up to tell him that something had to change. “[They said], ‘I want to like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be,’ and I was like, ‘I need to kick the drugs for real this time,'” the musician explained.